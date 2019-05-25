LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.
Los Angeles police say Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult. A $300,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a court spokesperson.
Authorities say Morgan sought to exert control over Lee even though he didn’t have authority to act on Lee’s behalf.
Attorney Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee. Kessel said Saturday that he had been in contact with prosecutors to arrange for Morgan to surrender next week but he was arrested anyway.
Before his death, Lee was granted a temporary restraining order against Morgan to avoid contact.
Lee was the creator of many legendary Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and the X-Men. He died in November of last year at the age of 95.
