DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – All Michael Donald wanted was to see his daughter walk the stage at her high school graduation as he’s not sure how much time he has left. On Saturday, his wish was granted.

Donald, a veteran who’s battling terminal cancer in Minnesota, was able to beat the odds and witness his daughter A-Miracle’s graduation in Dallas.

Michael Donald with his daughter, A-Miracle (Credit: CBS 11 News)

“I was afraid he wasn’t going [to] be able to [see me] walk across the stage. And he’s here. And I love him,” A-Miracle said.

Michael Donald got to visit Dallas for the graduation thanks to the Fairy Foundation, a non-profit that helps adults with life-threatening illnesses forge lasting memories.

He wasn’t sure if was going to make it to this day, but he didn’t give up.

“I don’t know what to say. This is the last one. Last for my child. And I’m so glad that God let me live to see this. Really blessed,” Michael Donald said.

