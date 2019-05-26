GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck that didn’t yield the right-of-way Saturday evening in Grand Prairie, police say.
Police say the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Belt Line Road as Angel Ceballos was riding his motorcycle northbound.
According to police, 30-year-old Jesse Merchant was driving a pickup with a 42-foot trailer southbound on the road when he turned left toward a gas station. Police say Merchant didn’t yield the right-of-way to Ceballos, which caused the crash.
Ceballos was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Merchant was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police say he was also driving without a license.