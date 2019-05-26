Filed Under:Angel Ceballos, Belt Line Road, Deadly Crash, DFW News, Grand Prairie Police, Jesse Merchant, Motorcycle Crash

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck that didn’t yield the right-of-way Saturday evening in Grand Prairie, police say.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Belt Line Road as Angel Ceballos was riding his motorcycle northbound.

According to police, 30-year-old Jesse Merchant was driving a pickup with a 42-foot trailer southbound on the road when he turned left toward a gas station. Police say Merchant didn’t yield the right-of-way to Ceballos, which caused the crash.

Jesse Merchant mugshot (Credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Ceballos was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Merchant was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police say he was also driving without a license.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s