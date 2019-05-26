CROSS ROADS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee at a North Texas Walmart got quite the slithery surprise while collecting shopping carts from the parking lot Saturday evening.
The Northeast Police Department said it all started when an officer heard a “loud scream” coming from the parking lot of the Walmart in Cross Roads (Denton County). The officer responded and quickly found the cause of the scream.
The officer saw a large rat snake that was situated within a group of shopping carts in the return area of the lot.
Police said resident John Heckaman, also known as “The Snake Charmer,” saved the day and helped get the snake out of the cart and into the wild.
“Recent heavy rains are forcing a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats, and this goes to show, that they can turn up just about anywhere,” the department said on Facebook.