DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen this morning on foot in the 5400 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Have you seen Tesfay Sebehatu? (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Tesfay Sebehatu is 64 years old with brown eyes, black/grey hair, 5’08, weighing about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black and white checkered sleep pants, and a blue and red hat with dolphins.

Sebehatu may seem confused when located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

