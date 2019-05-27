DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight between three men turned deadly when one of the men took out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.
Nicholas Edwards White, 29, was killed in the 3100 block of Mahanna Street near Cedar Springs Road.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two light-skinned males enter a red Dodge Charger and flee the location toward Lemmon Avenue.
Dallas Fire Rescue took White to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Lopez with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3676, or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #105568-2019.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.