NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – New research shows that many drivers are profoundly distracted by their phones when they’re going past first responders working accidents on the roadways. New research from the National Safety Council found 71% of drivers admitted to taking photos and texting while driving by emergency workers.
And the results are increasingly deadly. Sixteen percent of drivers say they’ve struck or nearly struck an emergency vehicle or first responder on the side of the road.
