By Steve Hartman | CBS News
Filed Under:Children, Curtis Jenkins, Dallas, hero, Hope, Lake Highlands Elementary, Leader, role model, school bus driver, Students


DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – School bus driver Curtis Jenkins loves delivering his young passengers to Lake Highlands Elementary in Dallas and has inspired them by paying attention, motivating them, and handing out presents he carefully selects for each child.

(credit: CBS News)

Over the year he has bought these kids bikes, backpacks, handed out cards on birthdays and even turkeys at Thanksgiving.  He has spent thousands out of his own pocket.  And yet, if you ask the kids what they like most about Curtis – the gifts aren’t even mentioned.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The COMPLETE Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

