FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -The warm, humid, breezy days this three-day Memorial Day Weekend have served as a warmup to the summer months ahead.
It will be another 90-degree on Tuesday.
The dry weather is a break from the third wettest May in the last 20 years.
The May rain returns as we go back to school and work. Only a 20-30% chance Tuesday afternoon but that goes up to 70% chance on Wednesday.
There is a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday afternoon/evening. Hail and damaging winds the main threat.
Wednesday we could not only see severe weather but also the risk of flash flooding.
Some areas (mostly north of Metroplex) could get two to three inches of rain.
The rain chances continue into Wednesday night and leave by mid-morning Thursday.