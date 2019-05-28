FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Forney Softball Team is two wins away from joining an elite club.

On the verge of becoming just the team in 5-A history to repeat as state champs, Coach Pat Eitel has made sure to remind his team of their shot at history. Telling them simply, that they have a chance to be in a class by themselves.

In his words, “It’s not hard to motivate these kids.”

All the motivation they need comes from their guardian angel.

Two years ago, Forney softball player Emily Galiano lost her life in a car accident. The Jackrabbits continue to play in her honor, even after winning the state title last season.

Trinity Cannon, a junior on this year’s team says “Our motto is play for Em. It’s great that we have something bigger to play for.”

Forney is also eager to show everyone that last year was no fluke.

Savanna Desrochers, a junior on the team, says “We have to get all the haters out. Just coming out here with a target on our back….ready to play.”

The Jackrabbits will have to be ready.

In the state semi-finals, Friday in Austin, they face the top ranked Angleton. It’s the latest chance for the young ladies from Forney to prove themselves.