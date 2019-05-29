HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is the latest Houston star to end up on the injured list.

He has a fractured rib that will keep him out 4 to 6 weeks due to a massage at his home.

Correa issued a statement through the team on Wednesday that said, “I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating.”

It is unclear when or how Correa was injured. He played on Sunday that was followed by what manager A.J. Hinch called a scheduled day off.

Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs on Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa’s injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little to no major league experience.

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, is batting .295 season with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

The Astros recalled INF/OF Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa’s spot on the roster.

