LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — According to “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, doctors are calling his response to treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer “kind of mind-boggling.”
Saying he’s in “near remission” the 78-year-old tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy. The TV personality said doctors told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.
Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.
