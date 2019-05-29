Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas father accused of falsely reporting his child was kidnapped when thieves stole his car will have to pay a fine for making a false report.
Dallas Police said Wednesday, the father of Fermin Fuentes faces a Class C citation for telling police his 4-year-old son was still inside the stolen car Sunday night.
An Amber Alert was issued because of Fuentes’ incorrect account to police.
Police did not say how much the father was being fined, but the maximum fine for a Class C citation is $500.