DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas father accused of falsely reporting his child was kidnapped when thieves stole his car will have to pay a fine for making a false report.

Dallas Police said Wednesday, the father of Fermin Fuentes faces a Class C citation for telling police his 4-year-old son was still inside the stolen car Sunday night.

An Amber Alert was issued because of Fuentes’ incorrect account to police.

Amber Alert received by many for missing Dallas 4-year-old Fermin Fuentes. (Credit: Lindsey Ellsworth/Facebook)

Police did not say how much the father was being fined, but the maximum fine for a Class C citation is $500.

