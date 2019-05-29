Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Shooting, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, driver shot, Fatal Shooting, gunman, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a driver was shot by a passenger inside his own car.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Brook Valley Lane, in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center but died from his injuries.

According to police, three people were in the vehicle when a gun was fired. It isn’t clear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Police are questioning the adult male and 15-year-old who were in the car when the shot was fired.

The name of the victim has not been released.

