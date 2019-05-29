DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) – Because of the threat of severe weather, administrators have moved the DeSoto High School graduation. It’s a decision that’s left some parents and students upset.

Normally, the graduation ceremony is at Eagle Stadium — a venue that has the capacity for some 10,000 people. The graduation will now be held indoors at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts — an auditorium that has seating for some 5,500.

According to officials with the DeSoto Independent School District, an administration team at the school originally secured an indoor venue in the event of inclement weather. However, that venue was not available on Wednesday and would have caused the district to move the ceremony date.

Some students, upset about the last-minute change, have said moving the date would actually have been a better option.

Several students shared their frustrations Tuesday night with the school board, most complaining about the new venue’s limited seating.

“We’ve only been given 6 tickets and that’s not enough. I have family coming from out of state,” one senior said. “It’s really unfair for us to have to choose which family members get to attend our graduation.”

Officials with the DeSoto ISD released a statement that said, in part –

“We understand the importance of this special ceremony and that people travel and make significant arrangements to be present for their graduates. We would hate to further inconvenience our families by changing the date. We are thankful for the collaboration of Mansfield ISD and look forward to celebrating our Class of 2019 at 8 PM on Wednesday, May 29 at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts. Every person, regardless of age, must have a ticket.”

The district says very limited additional seating may be available in an onsite overflow location, but that seats there will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.