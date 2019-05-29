KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Warning sirens sounded as a large tornado touched down near Mabank in Kaufman County.

“My wife was looking out the bay window of our kitchen and says, ‘Jack, I hear this roaring’,” said Jack Upton who lives in the Cedar Creek Country Club.

He peaked outside to see the twister.

“This huge cloud of debris is blowing and circulating in the air, so that’s when I grabbed her and we headed to the shelter in our house, and all of sudden we heard the trees coming down, being uprooted,” he said.

Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers estimates the storm toppled 50 large trees and damaged 15 homes, destroying two or three of them.

An aerial view captured by a CBS 11 drone and images provided by first responders reveal several houses lost portion of their roofs.

“We were lucky that we were okay,” said Upton.

A large limb crashed into a house where Trevor Butler was searching for his father.

“I was freaking out,” he said. “We couldn’t get a hold of him.”

He was relieved to find his father had managed to drive away.

First responders quickly evacuated the area warning people of a gas leak, as well as fallen power lines.

Sheriff Beavers says only one person suffered a minor injury. He was treated and released.

Power was still out in portions of the neighborhood Wednesday night, as crews worked to replaced three fallen electric poles.