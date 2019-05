(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — The beloved blue puppy is back! Nickelodeon is rebooting the classic children’s show with a new host.

The network released a sneak peek trailer Tuesday of “Blue’s Clues & You” with host Joshua Dela Cruz.

“Cue the childhood memories! Blue and her crew are back with their new pal, Josh!” its Nick Jr. channel tweeted. “Check out this first look of Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You!”

Cue the childhood memories! Blue and her crew are back with their new pal, Josh! Check out this first look of Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You! 🐾💙🐶 pic.twitter.com/zhK0BrQ927 — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) May 28, 2019

Reactions were mixed, with some lamenting that they missed the original host, Steven Michael Burns.

“Blue’s clues just don’t hit the same when Steve’s not there,” one person tweeted.

But there were also plenty of people who were excited about the show’s return, including the added diversity of Broadway actor Cruz, a Filipino American, as host.

Nickelodeon announced last year it would be bringing the live action show back with Cruz who was in “Disney’s Aladdin” on Broadway as the understudy for Aladdin and a member of the ensemble.

“The search for the new host of Blue’s Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice,” Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive vice president, Talent, Music and Events, Nickelodeon Group said at the time.

“From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers.”

