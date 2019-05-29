DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person who opened fire on a driver during a road rage incident near Interstate 635/LBJ Freeway.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on May 24, that’s when police say a person in a newer model black Chevrolet Tahoe followed another driver as they exited the freeway, pulled alongside and opened fire. The victim was hit several times.
The suspect is an unknown black male, approximately 30 years old with an afro hairstyle and a bright orange colored beard. The Tahoe the man was driving had a lift kit, black wheels, dark tint, and a roof rack.
Police did not release information on the condition of the victim.
Anyone who knows the suspect or has information related to the shooting is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3621, or send an email to Detective M. Bailey.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Tips can be called in to the Crime Stoppers hotline: 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.