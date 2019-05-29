WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 38-year-old Central Texas man was sentenced to life in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking ring.
Prosecutors said Daniel Louis Lopez was sentenced Tuesday in Waco. In January, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine. That same month, Northeast Police officers confiscated 64 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Crossroads, Texas.
Investigators said Lopez was among 20 people indicted last August on smuggling-related counts in a methamphetamine ring operating since 2017 in Waco and other parts of Central Texas.
Prosecutors say so far 19 people have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count. Seven await sentencing. The others have been sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from seven years to life behind bars.