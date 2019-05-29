WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:Criminal, DFW News, Drug Ring, Drug Trafficking, Federal Prison, jail, Just Say No, Meth Head, methamphetamine

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 38-year-old Central Texas man was sentenced to life in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking ring.

Prosecutors said Daniel Louis Lopez was sentenced Tuesday in Waco. In January, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine. That same month, Northeast Police officers confiscated 64 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Crossroads, Texas.

(credit: Getty Images)

Investigators said Lopez was among 20 people indicted last August on smuggling-related counts in a methamphetamine ring operating since 2017 in Waco and other parts of Central Texas.

Prosecutors say so far 19 people have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count. Seven await sentencing. The others have been sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from seven years to life behind bars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s