HENDERSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in East Texas are searching for a 2-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken from an apartment complex in Henderson. An Amber Alert has been issued.
According to police, Ariel Smith was last seen at around 10:25 p.m. at the Henderson Village Apartments at 1480 Highway 258. She’s described as being 2 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 39 pounds and has black, braided hair and brown eyes. She also has a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.
Police believe LaMarcus Smith, 41, is connected to her abduction and are looking for him, as well. He’s described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his chest and right arm. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
There is no description available for the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 903.657.3512.