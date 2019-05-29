GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police said Wednesday there’s been multiple reported cases in the past month of a suspect or suspect knocking on people’s doors and claiming to work for the city or a utility company and talking their way inside, only to steal cash or jewelry.
Garland Police said the suspects have been targeting senior citizens, telling them they need to come inside to investigate a gas or water issue.
No one has been hurt.
Garland Police want to remind residents if a stranger knocks on their door, not to let them in unless they’ve scheduled their visit.
All utility company or city department employees will wear distinct uniforms, ID badges and drive clearly identifiable vehicles.
As of now, police don’t have a specific description of the suspect(s) so they’re asking all residents to be aware and contact the proper agency for verification before letting anyone inside your home.