CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After a possible tornado moved over Canton in Van Zandt County, CBS 11 storm chaser Jason McLaughlin was there as a group, including a child and a dog, emerged from a storm shelter.
They all appeared to be unscathed as they walked out and began checking out the damage which appeared to mostly consist of some downed trees and power lines.
A little girl came out of the shelter wearing a baseball helmet while clutching a couple of stuffed animals.
“We always like to say that in your storm shelter, please make sure you have a hard hat or a helmet or something to remain safe because there is the potential of debris hitting you,” said CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett on air as he was seeing the live video.