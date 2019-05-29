WEATHERTORNADO WARNING | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:canton, DFW News, DFW Weather, Storm Chaser, Storm Shelter, storm spotter, tornado, Van Zandt County

CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After a possible tornado moved over Canton in Van Zandt County, CBS 11 storm chaser Jason McLaughlin was there as a group, including a child and a dog, emerged from a storm shelter.

People and dog emerge from storm shelter in Canton (Jason McLaughlin)

They all appeared to be unscathed as they walked out and began checking out the damage which appeared to mostly consist of some downed trees and power lines.

A little girl came out of the shelter wearing a baseball helmet while clutching a couple of stuffed animals.

Child emerges from storm shelter in Canton (Jason McLaughlin)

“We always like to say that in your storm shelter, please make sure you have a hard hat or a helmet or something to remain safe because there is the potential of debris hitting you,” said CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett on air as he was seeing the live video.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s