CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin captured video of what appeared to be a tornado moving through the Canton area.

McLaughlin reported that he saw debris falling from the sky.

Vehicles could be seen in the video driving in the area where the nearby twister appeared to destroy trees and building as it threw debris into the air.

Possible tornado in Canton area (Jason McLaughlin)

CBS 11 Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said that tornadoes don’t always look the same.

“Even though that circulation doesn’t look like that classic funnel, you can definitely see that circulation,” said Padgett.

Earlier the National Weather Service confirmed that a ‘multiple-vortex’ tornado was reported on the ground in or near Canton.

McLaughlin also shot live video of a group of people and a pet emerging from a storm shelter after the possible tornado passed by.

People and dog emerge from storm shelter in Canton (Jason McLaughlin)

Child emerges from storm shelter in Canton (Jason McLaughlin)

 

