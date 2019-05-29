WEATHERTORNADO WARNING | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:burglary of a vehicle, car burglary suspect, Carrollton Police, DFW News, iPhone, Oxygen, Sara Vandeneynde, surveillance images, thief


CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have arrested a woman they said broke into a senior citizen’s truck on April 25 and stole his oxygen concentrator.

Police said tips from news and social media coverage helped them catch 32-year-old Sara Vandeneynde.

Sara Vandeneynde

Carrollton car burglary suspect (surveillance images)

The crime happened at the Valero gas station at North Josey and Keller Springs when the victim went inside to pay for his fuel.

Police said Vandeneynde took the victim’s iPhone and his portable oxygen concentrator, which he desperately needs.

Police said in their initial social media post in the matter earlier in the month, “This special kind of thief is a white or hispanic female with blonde hair, driving an older model white Toyota Camry with possible right front quarter panel damage.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s