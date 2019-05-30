CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties continue to clean up after tornadoes ripped through those areas of North Texas Wednesday afternoon.
Possible tornadoes caused damage near and in the cities of Kemp and Mabank in Kaufman County and Canton in Van Zandt County. Damage to trees, homes and businesses could be seen throughout those areas, and there were no reported injuries.
In Kaufman County, several homes could be seen with damaged roofs and numerous trees toppled over near Kemp and Mabank. The Kaufman County sheriff estimated that two or three homes were destroyed.
The city of Canton, which saw deadly tornadoes rip through the county two years ago, also suffered damage to homes and businesses as the tornado just missed the historic town square.
Crews wasted no time as they began clearing up the streets and cleaning up downed trees and power lines after the tornado moved through on Wednesday.
Residents like Kevin Dibert were reminded of the deadly tornadoes from two years ago as they began the cleanup process again. He said it’s the second time in ten years that a tornado has damaged his convenience store.
“You just kind of laugh. You go through life and things happen… we built before, we can rebuild again,” Dibert said.