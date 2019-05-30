Comments
CARLSBAD, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas-based Holly Frontier is looking to expand.
It’s the only crude oil refinery in southeast New Mexico serving Permian Basin production.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the company announced last week plans to apply for a permit modification so it can upgrade the Navajo Refinery in Artesia.
The refinery can currently process up to 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Holly Frontier plans to add six storage tanks, a railcar loading and unloading rack, a cooling tower and other piping components. It also plans to install a renewable diesel unit.
The state Air Quality Bureau will need to modify the refinery’s permit for the expansion to proceed.