DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police confirm two women and a dog were found dead in an apartment unit in the 17000 block of Vail Street in North Dallas.

Police are categorizing the situation as unexplained deaths at this point.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said before first responders arrived, maintenance workers forced their way into the locked apartment and found the victims.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s hazardous materials team was called in due to carbon monoxide being detected.

Though they confirmed the presence of the gas, they were unable to identify an exact source.

Apartment complex off Vail St. in North Dallas (Chopper 11)

This is a developing story.

