KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Keller High School softball team is headed to state.
The team received a spirited send off from the campus, complete with a police escort, Thursday morning.
It marks the third time in four years the Indians have advanced to the state tournament in Austin.
It’s especially sweet since it’s the first year for new head coach Christina Gywn-Baron. She won a state title as a player at Keller in 2003. Now she hopes to add to the legacy by leading Keller to a championship as the head coach.
“It’s been fantastic to be back.” Gywn-Baron told CBS 11 Sports. “We’ve really worked hard this year on building on the tradition that were put forth while also building championships, so it’s fantastic to be back and be on both sides of it.
The players bought in from the beginning. “It’s been awesome.” catcher Hayden Brown admitted. “Coach Gwyn has done an amazing job.”
Senior center fielder Amanda DeSario agrees. “We’re very so close as a team and I think if we keep that same energy and momentum, we’ll be fine.”
Keller takes on Katy in the Class 6A Semifinal Friday evening.