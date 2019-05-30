Comments
KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One of five tornadoes that hit parts of north and east Texas on Wednesday was an EF-2.
With maximum wind speeds of 125 to 130 mph, the EF-2 tornado tracked between Kemp and Mabank in southeastern Kaufman county around 4:30 p.m.
The high winds did the most damage near Cedar Creek Reservoir; destroying at least 25 homes in the Cedar Creek Country Club subdivision.
Officials said one person was treated for minor cuts.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed twisters struck in northern Fort Worth with winds estimated at about 90 mph; in Krum and Saginaw, north of Fort Worth, and Rockwall, northeast of Dallas, with winds estimated at 70 mph to 80 mph.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said a Wednesday tornado in Canton was confirmed and crews were assessing damage.