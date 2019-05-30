Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit north Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon during a round of severe storms.
The NWS will continue to survey areas in Kaufman, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties where there is suspected tornado damage, specifically near Kemp, Mabank, Canton, Rockwall and Fate.
According to officials, the brief EF-1 tornado happened in the Heritage Trace subdivision on north Fort Worth. It had maximum wind speeds of 90 mph and traveled about half a mile.
Rotations could be seen from Saginaw by viewer Stuart Ray, near the area where the tornado was confirmed.
Residents continue to clean up the mess left behind by reported tornadoes in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties. Damage to homes and businesses could be seen throughout the areas, along with downed trees and power lines.
