Filed Under:illegal migration, imports, Mexico, migrant crisis, President Donald Trump, tariffs, U.S.-Mexico Border


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Faulting the Mexican government for not doing enough to curb an unprecedented flow of Central American families heading toward the U.S., President Trump announced the U.S. will impose new tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico in an effort to pressure the government to take action.

In a statement from the White House on Thursday evening, Mr. Trump said a 5% tariff on imports will take effect June 10 and increase five percentage points every first of the month until October, when the levy would reach 25%.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House May 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

