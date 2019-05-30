Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are typically polar opposites when it comes to policy, but right now, they agree on something.
Sen. Cruz said he agrees, tweeting, “Here’s something I don’t say often: on this point, I AGREE with
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Thursday, “If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check. I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress. At minimum there should be a long wait period.”
@AOC Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?”
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Let’s make a deal.”