DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the last day of a historic month for homicides in Dallas — 40 in May — the police department has announced plans to fight it. But some officers doubt it will work.
Concerns about the city’s skyrocketing murder rate were already piqued before Thursday’s night’s four homicides around Fair Park and in Northeast Dallas.
“Why? That’s actually excellent question unfortunately I don’t have an answer for you when we look at the data most of the homicides right now are happening at an argumental conflict it begins with an argument then it escalates into a homicide,” said Deputy Chief Avery Moore, head of the East Patrol Division.
Last May there were 15. These are numbers not seen since the early 1990s.
Moore announced during a news conference Friday that he is adding eight more homicide detectives to the 14 already in the unit.
The assistant chief said the department will also form a homicide response team comprised of officers in other units such as SWAT, Fugitive, Fusion and Disruption who will respond to some murder scenes.