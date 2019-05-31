Filed Under:$1 million, Arlington, dfw, Lottery, Lotto, Millionaire, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, scratcher, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission


ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington has gained a new millionaire thanks to the Texas Lottery.

The claimant bought the winning Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket at Redi-Go, located at 320 E. Highway 199, in Springtown.

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

Theirs was the second of five top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $91.5 million in total prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s