ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington has gained a new millionaire thanks to the Texas Lottery.
The claimant bought the winning Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket at Redi-Go, located at 320 E. Highway 199, in Springtown.
Theirs was the second of five top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game.
Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $91.5 million in total prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.