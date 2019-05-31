TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The former Arlington police officer fired after shooting a man to death during a traffic stop appeared in court Friday morning.
Bau Tran was accompanied by his attorneys in the 213th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center.
The hearing was what’s known as a status setting. It was over in a matter of minutes, and while Tran was required to appear for the hearing he did not enter a plea.
Tran was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the shooting death of O’Shae Terry in 2018.
Tran was still an officer with the Arlington Police Department last September when he was talking to Terry and another man in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Video from Tran’s body camera shows him grabbing onto the passenger side of the SUV as it pulls away, followed by the sound of gunshots.
Terry was shot at least four times and died from his injuries.
Earlier this month, Arlington police fired Tran for violating the department’s use of deadly force policy.
A spokesperson for the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office says the next hearing for Tran has not been set.