SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston area school bus driver was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated while she had students on board, authorities said.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office told KTRK that Linda Godejohn was arrested while she was driving students from YES Prep Public School in Spring. Authorities received 911 calls about Godejohn driving the bus erratically.
The bus was pulled over and Godejohn failed a failed sobriety test “miserably,” the constable told KTRK.
Authorities said the students on the bus were between 13 and 14 years old and that were no injuries to them.
The school released a statement to KTRK that read:
YES Prep Public Schools has learned that a contracted bus driver was pulled over for driving erratically and then taken into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. If these allegations prove true, we are furious that this driver put our students in harm’s way.
The bus driver is employed by First Student Bus Company – a bus vendor contracted by YES Prep – and is not a YES Prep employee. All of First Student Bus Company’s drivers undergo regular finger printing and rigorous background checks. If she is formally charged, she will never again be behind the wheel of a YES Prep-contracted bus.
We entrust our contracted bus drivers to get children home safely and without incident. Our top priority will always be the safety and well-being of our students – in and out of the classroom.