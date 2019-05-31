ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Joey Gallo is known for hitting home runs, but he’d never hit a grand slam, until Friday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
His 6th inning shot off Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Rangers a 6-2 lead.
Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers watches his grand slam home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
It was Gallo’s 16th home run on the season.
Hunter Pence #24 and Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers greet Joey Gallo #13 at the plate after his grand slam home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
