McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County man is in jail charged with possession of child pornography.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Child Exploitation Unit investigators arrested Cressan Cushman, 36, on Wednesday, May 29 at his Plano home.

Cressan Cushman

During the search of his home, investigators discovered a hidden computer hard drive that contained child pornography.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office credited the Texas Department of Public Safety, Wylie Police, Allen Police and Plano Police for helping with the investigation.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has not said what led to them investigating Cushman in the first place.

