MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 21,000-plus residents in the Collin County city of Murphy are having to boil their water for the time being, in order for it to be safe to drink or use for washing.
The city said on its website, it’s necessary “due to a failure within the communications of the water distribution system.”
Water needs to be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then kept boiling for two minutes before it should be left to cool.
Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, the city said.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the city said on its website.
The city did not say how long it’s expected residents will need to boil their water or use bottled water.
Anyone with questions, can contact Timothy L. Rogers, Public Services Director ((972) 468-4353), Wade Williams, Public Works Superintendent ((972) 468- 4376), or Scott Murray, Water Quality Technician ((972) 468-4355) at 206 N. Murphy Road, Murphy TX 75094.