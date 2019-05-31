Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An argument between two brothers in Dallas left both injured and possibly facing charges.
The men were in the 2000 block of Idaho in the Oak Cliff area when the incident happened.
Police say it was just after 10:30 a.m. when the men began fighting and both were stabbed. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dallas police are still investigating to try and determine who started the argument and who was attacked first.
At least one of the men is expected to face charges of aggravated assault family violence.