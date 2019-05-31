GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a North Texas woman who they say intentionally poured alcohol on her 5-year-old stepdaughter and set it on fire.
Dalia Jimenez has been charged with felony Injury to a Child.
According to police, it was on May 13 when officers responded to a report of a child that had been burned and was in need of medical treatment.
When officers arrived at the home Jimenez told them the little girl was injured during an accident while lighting a candle.
Detectives say there were inconsistencies with the 20-year-old woman’s version of events and after further questioning she ultimately said what really happened. They say Jimenez confessed that she intentionally poured rubbing alcohol on the child’s face and used a lighter to set the alcohol on fire.
The woman said she lit the child on fire as punishment for yelling. Police did not give details on the extent of the girl’s injuries.
Police say the child’s father was not at home when the incident happened and he is not considered a suspect.
The 5-year-old and a younger sibling were removed from the home by Child Protective Services and are said to both be “safe with family.”
Jimenez was released from the Grand Prairie detention facility after posting $20,000 bond.