DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead in the middle of a street in a residential neighborhood in Far North Dallas, police say.
Police say officers responded to the 6500 block of Cliffbrook Drive at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in regards to a person lying in the middle of the street.
Arriving officers found the man unresponsive. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. His identity has not yet been released.
According to police, the case is being looked into as a possible hit-and-run. Police have not released further information as the investigation continues.