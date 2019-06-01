WEATHERNORTH TEXAS STORMS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:Body On Street, Cliffbrook Drive, Dallas, DFW News, Far North Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead in the middle of a street in a residential neighborhood in Far North Dallas, police say.

Police say officers responded to the 6500 block of Cliffbrook Drive at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in regards to a person lying in the middle of the street.

Arriving officers found the man unresponsive. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. His identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the case is being looked into as a possible hit-and-run. Police have not released further information as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s