DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Rottweilers attacked two adults near a park in Dallas Saturday morning, and one of the dogs was shot and killed by responding officers, police said.
Police said officers responded to a call about the animal attack at around 8:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Gross Road near Ferguson Park. Police received 911 calls about three dogs attacking a man and a woman.
According to police, responding officers saw three Rottweilers attacking the two people, and one of the officers fired at a dog, killing it.
Police said the two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are not known at this time.
One of the other dogs also suffered unknown injuries, according to police. The third dog was taken by animal services.
Officers could be seen questioning the owner, and police said he has not been arrested as they continue to investigate.
The owner, who didn’t want to be identified, showed CBS 11 News the back of his property and a hole in his fence. He said the dogs have gotten out before.
A witness also told CBS 11 News that the dogs attacked her daughter about a year ago.