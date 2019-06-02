GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects who they say were involved in the murder of a 42-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to a call about a man who was shot in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Northwest Highway at around 4:45 a.m. Arriving officers found the man shot inside a Lexus.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died. He was identified as Kevin Hollis Lyons of Dallas.
Police believe there are multiple suspects involved and that they were seen leaving the scene of the shooting westbound on LBJ Freeway. Police released video that captured the suspect vehicle going onto the freeway.
The case is being investigated as a murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.485.4840 or Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.