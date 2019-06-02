FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth SWAT officer shot and killed an armed suspect Saturday evening after he threatened police during a standoff, authorities say.
Police say officers responded to a home in 5700 block of 6th Avenue in regards to a domestic disturbance at around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, the suspect pointed a weapon at them and then barricaded himself in the home.
According to police, SWAT officers later arrived and tried to talk the suspect out of the house. Police say the suspect soon left the house through the front door and threatened the SWAT officers.
Police say one of the SWAT officers then shot the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 38-year-old Cody Wayne Seals.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have placed the officer on administrative leave per standard procedure.