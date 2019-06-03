Filed Under:Arrest, cocaine, Collin County K-9, Crime, DFW News, dogs, Drugs, jail, K-9 Deputy Golso, K-9 Olex, Police, Traffic stop

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Collin County K-9 officers sniffed out 10 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.

It happened when a deputy made a traffic stop on northbound Highway 75 in Plano.

After making contact with the driver, the deputy requested consent to search the vehicle.

But the driver refused to provide consent.

(courtesy:
Collin County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Thus, K-9 Deputy Golson and K-9 Olex were called to the scene.

Golson conducted an open air sniff of the car and Olex alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A probable cause search of the care revealed 10 kilograms of cocaine located inside it.

Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.

