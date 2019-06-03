Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Collin County K-9 officers sniffed out 10 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.
It happened when a deputy made a traffic stop on northbound Highway 75 in Plano.
After making contact with the driver, the deputy requested consent to search the vehicle.
But the driver refused to provide consent.
Thus, K-9 Deputy Golson and K-9 Olex were called to the scene.
Golson conducted an open air sniff of the car and Olex alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.
A probable cause search of the care revealed 10 kilograms of cocaine located inside it.
Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.