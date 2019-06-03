



– Dallas County prosecutors laid out a case of jealousy and obsession on the first day of Brenda Delgado’s capital murder trial.

The 36-year-old faces up to life in prison if convicted of killing Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher in 2015.

Witnesses described motives they believe drove Delgado to arrange Hatcher’s murder.

Some of those witnesses said Delgado asked them to kill her romantic rival before finding two people who eventually did.

Delgado’s cousin, Moses Martinez, testified he was asked to kill Kendra Hatcher with a baseball bat but refused that offer, which involved cash.

Hatcher was later shot and killed in the parking garage of her Uptown apartment.

She was dating Delgado’s ex-boyfriend.

Delgado’s former best friend took the stand to say she also turned down an offer to kill Hatcher with a lethal injection.

Through these witnesses and in their opening statement, prosecutors are making their case that Delgado was driven by jealousy to eventually hire two people to kill the Dallas dentist.

Kristopher Love and Crystal Cortes have been already convicted.

Delgado was described as ,“super obsessed” with her ex-boyfriend.

He also took the stand.

Ricky Piniagua faced his ex for the first time since the murder.

He testified he was unaware Delgado was obsessed with him and kept in touch before and after Hatchers murder.

“About every 7 to 10 days I would pass her running on the Katy Trail,” said Piniagua. “At the time I thought it was just coincidence.”

The defense argues that Delgado wasn’t stalking her ex, providing evidence they traded friendly text messages and she was still on the cell phone plan he paid for until weeks before the murder.

Delgado took off to Mexico after the killing.

Prosecutors had to agree not to seek the death penalty before arresting her, so she faces a life sentence if convicted.