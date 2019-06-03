AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott will head to Dallas Tuesday and be joined by stakeholders and members of the Texas Legislature for a bill-signing ceremony.
The Governor will sign legislation aimed at cracking down on human trafficking and eliminating the rape kit backlog.
Senate Bill 20 (Huffman/S. Thompson) enhances tools to fight online sex trafficking, increases the penalties for buyers and creates a process for victims to clear their records of certain offenses committed solely as a victim of trafficking.
House Bill 8 (Neave/Nelson) will tackle the rape kit backlog in Texas by requiring an audit of untested kits, establishing timelines for results to be submitted, and extending the statute of limitations.
House Bill 1590 (Howard/Watson) creates a Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force within the Office of the Governor to catalogue services, identify gaps, and coordinate efforts across the state to strategically address sexual assault.
House Bill 2613 (Frullo/Huffman) directs forfeited proceeds from stash houses to services that aid victims of human trafficking.
Senate Bill 71 (Nelson/S. Thompson) establishes a statewide telehealth center to expand victim access to specially trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.