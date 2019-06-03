



1. Jin Korean BBQ Plano

— Looking to satisfy your appetite for Korean food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to make your Korean hot pot and barbecue dreams come true.

Topping the list is Jin Korean BBQ Plano. Located at 3420 K Ave., Suite 200, it is the highest-rated Korean restaurant in Plano, boasting four stars out of 568 reviews on Yelp.

For the ultimate all-you-can-eat, grill-at-your-table Korean barbecue experience, look no further than Jin Korean BBQ in Plano. Popular dishes to try here include pineapple kalbi short ribs, spicy bulgogi, Korean fried chicken and kimchi fried rice.

2. Maht Gaek

Photo: Meimei S./Yelp

Maht Gaek, located at 151 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 519, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant, which offers Korean barbecue and hot pot, four stars out of 167 reviews.

While arguably most famed for its signature marinated grilled pork rib entree, this noteworthy Korean locale is also popular for its affordability.

“Enjoy a big plate of their signature pork ribs and feast on. [Costing] $50 for three people, it was value for money with leftovers,” wrote Gail W., a Yelper who reviewed the eatery on May 13. “At time of writing, Maht Gaek is probably my favorite Korean restaurant in the DFW area.”

3. Chick N’ Straws

Photo: Lam C./Yelp

Chick N’ Straws, a Korean spot that offers bubble tea, chicken wings and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 84 Yelp reviews. Head over to 151 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 501A, to give it a go for yourself.

This establishment specializes in cooked-to-order Korean fried chicken wings, which are tossed in one of several signature sauce flavors that range from mild soy garlic to extreme heat. Additionally, the business features a lunch special, which includes a boba drink.

5. Gogiya

Finally, check out Gogiya, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eatery, which mainly offers Korean barbecue and hot pot, at 1301 Custer Road, Suite 360.

In addition to Gogiya’s all-you-can-eat buffet, the restaurant has a separate sit-down dining menu, featuring classic Korean fare like shabu shabu hot pot soup.