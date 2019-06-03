DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman has died and four other people were hurt after a shooting at a car wash in South Dallas late Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Jim’s Car Wash on Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard and South Lamar Street.

An employee cleaning up around the business was struck by gunfire and killed.

Police identified her as Sheila Sanders, 56.

In the hail of gunfire, three men were shot, and another woman was trampled by a crowd as people fled from the scene.

Crime scene tape surrounded a car with a shot-out windshield, and dozens of markers identified bullet casings on the ground.

All of the victims were taken to Baylor Hospital in Dallas. By early Monday morning, police had not given an update on their conditions, or announced any arrests in the investigation.

The car wash where the shooting happened is the same business Dallas city leaders have been trying to shut down due to crime.

CBS 11 News first reported last fall, the city council had concerns that the property was attracting criminal activity, including prostitution, gambling, and drugs.

This latest Dallas shooting continues a violent string of crime that plagued Dallas in May.

On Friday police announced there were 41 homicides last month, prompting an increased response from Dallas Police to the growing violence.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Gilmore with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3608, or david.gilmore@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #110763-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.